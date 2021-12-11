Eltek's (NASDAQ:ELTK) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Eltek's (NASDAQ:ELTK) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Eltek, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$2.1m ÷ (US$37m - US$8.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Eltek has an ROCE of 7.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.9%.

NasdaqCM:ELTK Return on Capital Employed December 11th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Eltek, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 7.3%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 134% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Eltek thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 22%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Eltek has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Eltek's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Eltek is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 2.5% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

