Eltek to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Eltek Ltd., a leader in advanced printed circuit board solutions, is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 19, 2024, just before the market opens. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, featuring insights from their CEO and CFO. Investors can access the financial results and the replay of the conference call on Eltek’s corporate website.

