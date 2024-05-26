News & Insights

Elsight’s Halo Boosts Japan’s Drone Connectivity

May 26, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd has partnered with ACSL, Japan’s largest drone manufacturer, to implement its Halo connectivity platform into ACSL’s drones, enhancing LTE communication for beyond visual line-of-sight operations. This collaboration is set to open new markets for drone logistics in Japan’s challenging terrain, marking a significant milestone for Elsight’s growth in the APAC region. The integration of Halo will enable more stable and long-distance autonomous drone flights, particularly in logistics and defense sectors.

