Elsight’s Halo Boosts Japan’s Drone Connectivity

Elsight Ltd has partnered with ACSL, Japan’s largest drone manufacturer, to implement its Halo connectivity platform into ACSL’s drones, enhancing LTE communication for beyond visual line-of-sight operations. This collaboration is set to open new markets for drone logistics in Japan’s challenging terrain, marking a significant milestone for Elsight’s growth in the APAC region. The integration of Halo will enable more stable and long-distance autonomous drone flights, particularly in logistics and defense sectors.

