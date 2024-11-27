Elon Musk says xAI to start AI game studio

In a post on X, Elon Musk said that, “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. @xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!” Publicly traded companies in the space include Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two (TTWO) and Ubisoft (UBSFY).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.