Elon Musk says xAI to start AI game studio

November 27, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

In a post on X, Elon Musk said that, “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. @xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!” Publicly traded companies in the space include Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two (TTWO) and Ubisoft (UBSFY).

