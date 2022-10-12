Elon Musk Launches 'Burnt Hair' Perfume

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk, CEO of luxury electric car maker Tesla, is promoting "Burnt Hair perfume," a product launched by his tunnel construction firm The Boring Co. in a couple of tweets on Wednesday. This has also seen Musk changing his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman" in his bid to boost the sales of the $100 perfume bottle.

Musk tweeted that "Over 5000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!" and about four hours later tweeted "10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold" that translates to about $1 million worth of the new perfume sold on twitter in pre-orders. The product will be available in the first quarter of 2023.

Being a long-time advocate of cryptocurrency DogeCoin (DOGE) and preferring it over Bitcoin, Musk has tweeted, "And you can pay with Doge!" He also claimed the product to be "The finest fragrance on Earth!" while the website describes Burnt Hair as "The Essence of Repugnant Desire."

The value of Dogecoin has increased and plunged based on Musk's promotion in recent times.

