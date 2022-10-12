Markets
TSLA

Elon Musk Launches 'Burnt Hair' Perfume

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk, CEO of luxury electric car maker Tesla, is promoting "Burnt Hair perfume," a product launched by his tunnel construction firm The Boring Co. in a couple of tweets on Wednesday. This has also seen Musk changing his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman" in his bid to boost the sales of the $100 perfume bottle.

Musk tweeted that "Over 5000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!" and about four hours later tweeted "10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold" that translates to about $1 million worth of the new perfume sold on twitter in pre-orders. The product will be available in the first quarter of 2023.

Being a long-time advocate of cryptocurrency DogeCoin (DOGE) and preferring it over Bitcoin, Musk has tweeted, "And you can pay with Doge!" He also claimed the product to be "The finest fragrance on Earth!" while the website describes Burnt Hair as "The Essence of Repugnant Desire."

The value of Dogecoin has increased and plunged based on Musk's promotion in recent times.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular