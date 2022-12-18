Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users Whether He Should Step Down As Social Media Site Head

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk tweeted a poll on Sunday asking users whether he should step down as the head of Twitter. The poll comes after Twitter banned users from linking to some competing platforms.

"Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won't happen again...As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," Elon Musk Tweeted.

Musk, who has come under criticism for several of the changes he's made at Twitter, said he will abide by the results of the poll.

Earlier today, Twitter introduced a new policy banning free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.

Twitter said it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.

Additionally, Twitter is restricting the use of third-party social media link aggregators such as linktr.ee, lnk.bio.

But Twitter said it still allow cross-posting content from any social media platform.

Twitter warned that users who attempt to bypass the new policy using technical means like URL cloaking or less advanced methods will be found in violation of the policy.

After taking Twitter private in a $44 billion acquisition in October, Musk had fired CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, along with certain other key executives, and also cut nearly half of its employees and many of its contractors.

Recently, Twitter suspended accounts of several high-profile journalists including that of CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, as well as Mastodon, a Twitter rival.

Musk, while replying to a Twitter user, had said, "They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service."

