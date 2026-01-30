Elmer Bancorp, Inc. Full Year Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (ELMA) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.30 million, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $2.85 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $20.42 million from $18.27 million last year.

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.30 Mln. vs. $2.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.89 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue: $20.42 Mln vs. $18.27 Mln last year.

