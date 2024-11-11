News & Insights

Elliptic Labs Expands AI Sensor Tech to PCs and Accessories

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Labs has secured an expansion contract with an existing PC customer to integrate its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform into additional laptop models and, for the first time, accessories, enhancing device interoperability and user experiences. This move is part of Elliptic Labs’ strategy to deepen relationships with current clients and capitalize on the growing AI PC market, aiming to revolutionize productivity and personalization in upcoming years.

