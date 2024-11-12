News & Insights

Markets
HON

Elliott Calls For Simplification At Honeywell

November 12, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elliott Investment Management L.P. sent a letter to Board of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) calling for a simplification of Honeywell's conglomerate structure. Elliott believes Honeywell should separate into two standalone companies - Honeywell Aerospace and Honeywell Automation - to create long-term value for shareholders. It expects a separation could result in share price upside of 51-75% over the next two years.

The funds managed by Elliott Investment L.P. has made an investment of more than $5 billion in Honeywell International Inc., making it the company's largest active investor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.