News & Insights

Markets
EARN

Ellington Residential Mortgage Posts Loss In Q3

November 13, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Monday reported a loss in its third quarter, compared to preceding quarter's profit, on rising interest rates, elevated volatility, and wider yield spreads in many fixed income markets.

In its third quarter, the company reported a loss of $11.4 million or $0.75 per share, compared to earnings of $1.2 million or $0.09 per share in the preceding second quarter.

Adjusted distributable earnings were $3.2 million or $0.21 per share, compared to $2.4 million or $0.17 per share in the second quarter.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Interest income increased to $11.25 million from $10.07 million in the previous second quarter.

In pre-market activity, Ellington Residential shares are trading at $5.54, down 1.25% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EARN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.