Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that EFC the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.26, the dividend yield is 10.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFC was $17.26, representing a -11.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.60 and a 19.57% increase over the 52 week low of $14.44.

EFC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.46. Zacks Investment Research reports EFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.19%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the efc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

