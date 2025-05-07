Ellington Financial Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $31.65 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $22.39 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Ellington Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.65 Mln. vs. $22.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.25 last year.

