Elixinol Wellness Ltd Approves Key Strategic Resolutions

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd successfully passed several key resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting, including the approval of share consolidations and the issuance of shares and options to investors. These resolutions indicate strategic steps towards strengthening the company’s financial position and expanding its investor base.

