News & Insights

Stocks

Elica S.p.A. Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

November 28, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elica S.p.A. (IT:ELC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elica S.p.A. has repurchased 43,953 of its own shares for a total of 77,336 euros as part of its buyback program, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen its market position. This buyback increases Elica’s total holdings to 1,742,551 shares, representing 2.752% of its share capital. The company remains a leader in the kitchen appliance market, focusing on innovative design and technology.

For further insights into IT:ELC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.