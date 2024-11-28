Elica S.p.A. Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Elica S.p.A. (IT:ELC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elica S.p.A. has repurchased 43,953 of its own shares for a total of 77,336 euros as part of its buyback program, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen its market position. This buyback increases Elica’s total holdings to 1,742,551 shares, representing 2.752% of its share capital. The company remains a leader in the kitchen appliance market, focusing on innovative design and technology.

For further insights into IT:ELC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.