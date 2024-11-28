Elica S.p.A. Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Elica S.p.A. (IT:ELC) has released an update.
Elica S.p.A. has repurchased 43,953 of its own shares for a total of 77,336 euros as part of its buyback program, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen its market position. This buyback increases Elica’s total holdings to 1,742,551 shares, representing 2.752% of its share capital. The company remains a leader in the kitchen appliance market, focusing on innovative design and technology.
