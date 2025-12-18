BioTech
Eli Lilly's Orforglipron Shows Positive Data In Phase 3 ATTAIN-MAINTAIN Trial

December 18, 2025 — 07:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Thursday announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-MAINTAIN trial, which evaluated orforglipron for weight maintenance in participants who were earlier treated with Wegovy or Zepbound.

During the randomized, double-blind trial, the company evaluated efficacy and safety of once-daily orforglipron versus placebo for maintenance of body weight reduction in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

At the end of 52 weeks, orforglipron met the primary endpoint of superior percent maintenance of body weight reduction compared to placebo. Notably, participants who switched to orforglipron from Wegovy maintained their previously achieved weight loss with an average difference of 0.9 kg, while those who switched to orforglipron from Zepbound maintained their previously achieved weight loss with an average difference of 5.0 kg.

In light of such positive findings, the medicine company has submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for orforglipron for the treatment of adults with obesity or overweight.

The company expects to present the detailed results from the ATTAIN-MAINTAIN trial at a future medical meeting and published in a peer-reviewed journal next year.

