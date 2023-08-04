Eli Lilly: LIBRETTO-431 Study Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported topline results from the LIBRETTO-431 study evaluating Retevmo versus platinum-based chemotherapy plus pemetrexed - with or without pembrolizumab - as an initial treatment for patients with rearranged during transfection fusion-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival.

The company will present full results from the LIBRETTO-431 trial at an upcoming medical meeting, submitted to a peer-reviewed journal, and discussed with health authorities.

