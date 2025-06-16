BioTech
Eli Lilly: Zepbound Highest Doses To Be Available In Single-dose Vials For $499/month

June 16, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that the highest approved doses of Zepbound —12.5 mg and 15 mg — will soon be available in single-dose vials for $499 per month through LillyDirect's Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions and the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program. The company noted that, with the addition of these doses, every strength of Zepbound vial will be available for $499/month or less to any eligible adult with obesity and a valid prescription, regardless of insurance.

Zepbound is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight. Zepbound is available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, or 15 mg per 0.5 mL doses in a single-dose pen.

