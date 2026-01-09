Eli Lilly: TOGETHER-PsA Study Meets Primary Endpoint At 36 Weeks

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced positive topline results from the TOGETHER-PsA open-label Phase 3b trial evaluating the concomitant use of Taltz and Zepbound compared to Taltz alone in adults with active psoriatic arthritis and obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition. At 36 weeks, treatment with concomitant Taltz and Zepbound met the primary and all key secondary endpoints for superiority to Taltz monotherapy. In the study, 31.7% of patients in the Taltz plus Zepbound treatment arm achieved a 50% improvement in PsA activity, and weight reduction of at least 10%, compared to 0.8% of patients on Taltz monotherapy, meeting the primary endpoint.

The company said detailed 36-week results from the TOGETHER-PsA trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and discussed with regulators. Topline results from the ongoing TOGETHER-PsO trial are also expected in the first half of 2026.

