News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly To Acquire Versanis Bio - Quick Facts

July 14, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Versanis Bio announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire Versanis, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead asset, bimagrumab, is being advanced in the BELIEVE Phase 2b study as a treatment to help adults achieve and maintain both fat loss and a healthy body composition.

Versanis shareholders could receive up to $1.925 billion in cash, inclusive of an upfront payment and subsequent payments upon achievement of certain development and sales milestones.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.