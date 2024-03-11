News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly Stock Drops 4%

March 11, 2024 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is moving down over 4 percent on Monday, despite no corporate-specific news to influence the stock movement.

Currently, Eli Lilly's shares are sliding 4.11 percent, to $730.80 over the previous close of $762.14 on a volume of around 2 million.

The company's stock has traded between $317.24 and $800.78 over the past one year on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.