Eli Lilly price target raised to $1,250 from $1,060 at Citi

October 25, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Eli Lilly (LLY) to $1,250 from $1,060 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following a transfer of analyst coverage. GLP-1 adoption has fueled Lilly’s differentiated growth profile, but additional growth drivers could add momentum, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects label expansion of tirzepatide beyond diabetes and obesity to sleep apnea and heart failure in 2025.

Stocks mentioned

LLY

