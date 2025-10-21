Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Eli Lilly (LLY) was down 1.16% at $799.57. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

The stock of drugmaker has risen by 7.15% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 3.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Eli Lilly in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.3, signifying a 433.90% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.01 billion, up 39.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.86 per share and revenue of $61.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +75.98% and +37.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% lower. Eli Lilly is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Eli Lilly is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.39. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.68 for its industry.

It's also important to note that LLY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.