Eli Lilly (LLY) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Eli Lilly (LLY) was up +1.82% at $1,008.39. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.38%.

Shares of the drugmaker have depreciated by 6.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.46%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Eli Lilly in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $7.5 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 124.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.66 billion, up 38.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34.16 per share and revenue of $81.93 billion, which would represent changes of +41.1% and +25.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. Eli Lilly is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Eli Lilly is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.83, so one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that LLY currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

