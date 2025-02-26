Eli Lilly Expands Zepbound Options And Reduces Pricing For Self-Pay Patients

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has launched 7.5 mg and 10 mg Zepbound single-dose vials for $499 under the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program, making the obesity medication more affordable for self-pay patients. The 7.5 mg and 10 mg vials were previously priced at $599 and $699, respectively.

Zepbound is a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, FDA-approved for the treatment of obesity, as well as for adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity.

The latest price reductions also apply to the 2.5 mg and 5 mg doses. The 2.5 mg dose has been reduced to $349 per month, while the 5 mg dose is now priced at $499 per month.

When Zepbound was initially launched in August 2024, the cost for a four-week supply of the 2.5 mg vial was $399 ($99.75 per vial), while a four-week supply of the 5 mg vial was priced at $549 ($137.25 per vial).

The Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program, which offers transparent pricing by eliminating third-party intermediaries, is designed to help patients access these treatments directly without relying on insurance coverage.

The recent price reductions represent Lilly's ongoing efforts to address the high cost of obesity care and provide more affordable treatment options for patients paying out of pocket.

Lilly's efforts are recognized by organizations like the Obesity Action Coalition or OAC, which commended the price reduction, while also calling for a healthcare system that ensures comprehensive care and coverage for individuals with obesity.

Currently, LLY is trading at $908.09 up by 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.