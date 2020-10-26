Eli Lilly Ends Late-stage Covid-19 Antibody Trial In U.S. Due To Insufficient Data

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) will end a phase III clinical trial for its COVID-19 antibody treatment in the U.S., due to insufficient evidence on improved clinical outcomes.

Lilly noted that no additional COVID-19 patients in the hospitalized setting will receive the company's investigational monoclonal antibody LY-CoV555 or bamlanivimab. The recommendation was based on trial data suggesting that LY-CoV555 is unlikely to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover from the advanced stage of their disease.

The move comes two weeks after it paused the trial due to a potential safety concern.

In mid October, reports said that a phase III trial evaluating Eli Lilly's investigational monoclonal antibody LY-CoV555 in combination with standard of care Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (GILD) Remdesivir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients was paused due to a potential safety concern.

Launched in August, the phase III study, dubbed ACTIV-3, was initially designed to enroll about 300 volunteers who have been hospitalized with mild to moderate COVID-19. The study is led by the National Institutes of Health.

Lilly said Monday that there was insufficient evidence that LY-CoV555 improved clinical outcomes when added to other treatments in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. But, the company remains confident based on data from BLAZE-1 study that LY-CoV555 monotherapy may prevent progression of disease for those earlier in the course of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly said it will continue other trials for LY-CoV555, including ACTIV-2, the NIH-sponsored study in recently diagnosed mild to moderate COVID-19 patients; BLAZE-1, Lilly's ongoing Phase 2 trial in people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in non-hospitalized setting, studying bamlanivimab as monotherapy and in combination with etesevimab; and BLAZE-2, Lilly's Phase 3 study of bamlanivimab for the prevention of COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Based on data from BLAZE-1, Lilly submitted a request for EUA for bamlanivimab for the treatment of recently diagnosed mild to moderate COVID-19 illness in high-risk patients to the U.S. FDA in early October.

