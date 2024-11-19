News & Insights

Eli Lilly & Co Appoints Procter & Gamble CEO to Board

November 19, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

An update from Eli Lilly & Co ( (LLY) ) is now available.

Eli Lilly and Company announced the appointment of Jon Moeller, Chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble, to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2024. Moeller brings extensive experience in leadership and strategic operations, complementing Lilly’s focus on innovation and growth. Concurrently, board member Karen Walker will resign at the end of 2024 but will continue collaborating with Lilly on digital initiatives in 2025. This transition marks a strategic evolution for Lilly as it enhances its digital and commercial capabilities.

