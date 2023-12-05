News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly Announces Availability Of Zepbound In U.S. Pharmacies - Quick Facts

December 05, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that Zepbound injection is now available. It is indicated for adults with obesity, or those who are overweight and also have weight-related medical problems. The company said, following the FDA approval, people living with obesity can now access Zepbound in six doses through a prescription.

Effective Dec. 1, 2023, Zepbound was added to the National Preferred Formulary for Express Scripts and Cigna Healthcare. Effective Dec. 15, 2023, it will be added to Cigna Healthcare's commercial formularies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.