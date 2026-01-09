Eli Lilly and JD.com have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 9, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Eli Lilly and Co. LLY as the Bull of the Day and JD.com JD as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.

Here is a synopsis of all four stocks:

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Eli Lilly and Co. is one of the world's largest and most diversified pharmaceutical companies. The Indiana, Indianapolis-based company offers a pharma product category that includes neuroscience (Cymbalta/Emgality), cardiometabolic health (Mounjaro, Zepbound, Trulicity, and others), oncology (Alimta, Cyramza, and Verzenio), immunology (Taltz, Omvoh, and Olumiant), and erectile dysfunction (Cialis).

Lilly has grown and continues to grow its business through key acquisitions, including Hypnion (a neuroscience drug discovery company focused on sleep disorders), CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (which offers acute migraine treatments), Loxo Oncology (which has cancer drugs), and several others. Additionally, Lill has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, such as Incyte and Roche.

Obesity: The Biggest Blockbuster Drugs Ever

One of the best pieces of advice that an entrepreneur can get is to solve problems. If an entrepreneur can solve a significant problem that a swath of people suffer from, the money will come. In the United States, no bigger problems exist than obesity and the adverse complications that come with it. In fact, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH), nearly 1 in 3 adults (30.7%) are overweight, and more than 2 in 5 adults (42.4%) have obesity.

Mounjaro and Zepbound include the same compound, tirzepatide, a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist (GIP/GLP-1 RA). The GLP-1 segment is a very important class of drugs for multiple cardiometabolic diseases and is gaining significant popularity. Mounjaro was approved in May 2022 for the treatment of type II diabetes. Zepbound was launched in November 2023 for patients with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

Despite being on the market for such a short time, Mounjaro and Zepbound have become key top-line drivers for Lilly, with demand rising rapidly. Mounjaro and Zepbound generated combined sales of $16.5 billion in 2024, accounting for around 36% of the company's total revenues.

Year to date, the drugs generated combined sales of $24.8 billion, comprising around 54% of the company's total revenues. Launches of Mounjaro and Zepbound in new international markets and improved supply from ramped-up production in the United States have led to strong sales growth in 2025. The positive trend is expected to continue in 2026.

Our estimates for Mounjaro and Zepbound suggest a CAGR of 44.6% and 73.7%, respectively, over the next three years. Meanwhile, in addition to Mounjaro and Zepbound, Lilly is investing broadly in obesity and has several new molecules currently in clinical development with a range of oral and injectable medications with different mechanisms of action.

Lilly Inks Obesity Drug Deal with Trump Administration

LLY has inked a deal with the Trump Administration to provide wider access to obesity drugs through the "TrumpRX" platform. The new "BALANCE" program will allow Medicare and Medicaid to cover GLP-1s for obesity with lower co-pays ($50/month) starting in 2027. These incentives should help to drive hot obesity drug sales even further.

New Drugs, Future Pipeline will Continue to Drive Growth

In addition to Mounjaro and Zepbound, Lilly has received approvals for other new drugs in the past couple of years. Omvoh/mirikizumab was approved for its first inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) indication, ulcerative colitis, in the United States, Europe and Japan in 2023 and for its second IBD condition, Crohn's disease, in the United States, Europe, and Japan in 2025. Additionally, Lilly has been building its pipeline and has a wide range of compounds in various stages of development.

Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates expect robust EPS growth of 41.24% in 2026. LLY, which recently crossed the $1 trillion market cap landmark, will continue to attract institutional investors, as the company has the rare and coveted combination of rapid growth and underlying liquidity.

LLY Bounces off the Rising 10-Week MA

Beyond fundamentals, LLY's price action is also bullish. LLY shares are bouncing off the rising 10-week moving average for the first time since breaking out in late 2025, offering investors a high reward-to-risk entry point.

Bottom Line

Eli Lilly has solidified its position as a global pharma titan. With leading drugs and a massive obesity market, Lilly is poised to be a juggernaut for years to come.

Based in Beijing, Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock JD.com one of the largest Chinese e-commerce and technology companies. Also known as Jingdong, JD.com separates itself from the competition by being an essentially vertically integrated e-commerce retailer. JD holds its own inventory, is responsible for its own logistics and deliveries, and provides its own customer service.

JD is similar to Amazon in that it sells a wide variety of products on its e-commerce platform, including clothing, groceries, electronics, and more. Beyond e-commerce, JD also operates health, technology, real estate, and industrial segment businesses. Additionally, JD owns Ochama, a European-based retail brand with operations in the Netherlands France, and Poland.

JD Suffers from Relative Price Weakness Vs. Peers

Legendary growth investor William O'Neil once proclaimed that Wall Street's great paradox is, "Stocks that seem too high in price and risky for most investors usually go higher and stocks that seem low and cheap often go lower." I have largely discovered that more often than not, O'Neil's paradox comes to fruition. That's bad news for JD shares, which trade at $30 and are well off their all-time high of >$100.

Additionally, relative price action can provide investors with valuable clues. Currently, JD shares exhibit troubling relative weakness and are -15.02% over the past year, far underperforming top competitors like Pinduoduo and Alibabawhich are up 20.76% and 83.76% respectively.

JD: Slowing Sales Growth

JD sales growth is declining at an alarming rate. For the current quarter, Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that earnings growth will be just 6.68%%. Meanwhile, Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest sluggish annual revenue growth of 5.22% in 2026.

JD Food Delivery Business is a Headwind

JD is making an aggressive play for the Chinese food delivery market. While the number of users for the company's Uber (UBER) Eats or DoorDash (DASH) like business has increased, the segment has produced significant losses thus far. Worse still, the company must invest significant capital to maintain its reputation for fast and reliable delivery in a highly competitive market.

Bottom Line

JD.com currently faces a difficult uphill battle. Between alarming slowdowns in growth and the financial strain of expansion into the competitive food delivery market, JD's "cheap" share price may be warranted.

Additional content:

Is BigBear.ai a NVIDIA-like AI Stock and Top 2026 Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has strengthened its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings and growth potential through a recent strategic acquisition and a robust cash position. However, a slowdown in revenue growth and rising losses raise questions about whether the stock is a buy now and whether it's too early to call it the next NVIDIA Corporation. Let's take a closer look.

Reasons to Be Bullish on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai's recent $250 million acquisition of Ask Sage is expected to drive revenue growth by strengthening its footprint in national security, defense and intelligence markets. Ask Sage is a rapidly growing generative AI platform tailored for the defense industry and used by agencies, including Defense Health and the U.S. Space Force.

BigBear.ai's Ask Sage integration has added a secure generative AI workflow to its portfolio, enabling customers to deploy AI while preserving data sovereignty and security. Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, added that "Ask Sage is already operating at scale in mission-critical environments, and together we are bringing to market a secure, integrated AI platform that unifies data, software, and mission services in one place," as noted in the company's news release.

BigBear.ai's management is optimistic about future sales growth and has already raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to between $125 million and $140 million, citing ir.bigbear.ai. Additionally, BigBear.ai's solid cash balance of $456.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, has provided the company with ample funds to support growth initiatives.

Is BBAI the Next NVIDIA-Like AI Stock & a Top Buy for 2026?

The Ask Sage acquisition, strong cash position and potential boost in government spending from President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" could accelerate BigBear.ai's revenue growth. The company is also moving closer to profitability. It reported third-quarter 2025 net income of $2.5 million, in contrast to the net loss of $15.1 million a year ago, which may encourage stakeholders to hold onto the stock.

However, even if it's anticipated that BigBear.ai will experience an acceleration in revenue growth, its results show a deceleration. BigBear.ai's third-quarter 2025 revenues of $33.1 million fell 20% year over year, following second-quarter 2025 revenues of $32.5 million, which declined 18% year over year. Moreover, the company posted a third-quarter operating loss of $21.9 million, more than double the previous year's figure.

All these factors suggest that it may not be the ideal time for new entrants to place bets on BigBear.ai. Declining sales growth and rising operating losses could hinder the company's growth momentum, making it premature to label BigBear.ai as the "next NVIDIA" in the field of AI.

The Jensen Huang-led company, on the other hand, has been reporting consistent increases in quarterly revenues and earnings, banking on the incessant demand for their next-generation Blackwell chips and CUDA software platform (read more: Top 3 AI Stocks, Including NVIDIA to Buy Now for 2026 Growth).

Currently, BigBear.ai has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

