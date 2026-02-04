Eli Lilly And Co. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.636 billion, or $7.39 per share. This compares with $4.410 billion, or $4.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $6.771 billion or $7.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.6% to $19.292 billion from $13.533 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.636 Bln. vs. $4.410 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.39 vs. $4.88 last year. -Revenue: $19.292 Bln vs. $13.533 Bln last year.

