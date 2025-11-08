e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) spooked the market with its fiscal Q2 release and guidance update on Nov. 5, creating a buying opportunity in the stock.

The causes of weaknesses include an underwhelming performance by rhode—Hailey Beiber's lifestyle beauty brand—and the impact of tariffs, which are largely beyond the company’s control.

The mitigating factors include a high bar set by analysts, double-digit growth despite macroeconomic headwinds, and the potential for acceleration in 2026 as economic headwinds revert to tailwinds.

The FOMC is on track to cut rates to the low 3% range by next summer, easing financial hurdles across the system and likely boosting economic activity, consumer health, and spending.

Analyst response to the guidance reflects the weakness, including a downgrade and numerous price target reductions within the first 18 hours.

However, the range of fresh targets includes this Moderate Buy-rated stock suggests that the sell-off is overblown and that the market has overextended in a knee-jerk reaction. In this scenario, the stock could bottom and begin to rebound before the end of November.

The question is how long it will take for a solid recovery to occur, and it could take several quarters.

e.l.f. Beauty Posts Industry Leading Growth and Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty had a good quarter despite mixed results relative to consensus forecasts and softened profit guidance. The $343.9 million in net revenue represents a 14.2% year-over-year increase, falling short of the consensus by a slim six basis points. Strength was driven by the acquisition of rhode, aided by 140 basis points of market share gain in core markets and strength across reporting segments.

Retail, e-commerce, domestic, and international businesses were all cited as growing and strong. Guidance likewise indicated growth and industry-leading strength, albeit at a slower pace than the market had hoped.

Margin was a strength in fiscal Q2. The company experienced margin pressure from tariffs and increased marketing costs, but the impact was less than expected. Net income came in at $40.7 million, an 11.8% margin, and outperformed expectations by nearly 2000 basis points.

The bad news is that margin pressures are expected to increase as the year progresses and are reflected in the guidance. Revenue and earnings were guided below consensus, 20% below for earnings per share (EPS), sparking the November market reset.

e.l.f.’s Balance Sheet Provides Incentives for Ownership

Another factor suggesting ELF’s stock price can stage a solid recovery in 2026 is its cash flow and balance sheet. Although impacted by tariffs and macroeconomic headwinds, cash flow remains substantial, enabling reinvestment and equity gains for investors.

Highlights from fiscal Q2 include increased debt and liabilities, offset by increases in cash and total assets, which improved equity by 50%. The likely outcome from 2026 operations is that cash flow will remain robust, enabling additional equity gains and shareholder leverage.

Short sellers are a risk in fiscal Q3. The short interest in this stock isn’t astronomical, but the 9% reported in late October is near long-term highs and sufficient to keep the stock under pressure in the absence of buying catalysts. The question is at what level they will begin to cover.

The critical support target is near the recent lows at $50 and may be tested this year. A move below that level would signal a shift in market dynamics, but it isn’t expected at this time. The likely scenario is that the ELF stock price remains relatively stable within a range until early to mid-2026, when subsequent reports are released.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.