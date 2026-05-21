ELF Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Net Sales Increase Y/Y

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat estimates. The top line increased year over year, while the adjusted EPS declined compared to the prior-year period.

ELF Q4 Results: Key Metrics & Insights

ELF posted adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, down 59% from 78 cents a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents.

e.l.f. Beauty Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

Net sales of $449.3 million rose 35.1% year over year from $332.7 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus mark of $426 million. The quarter’s sales increase was driven by growth in both retail and e-commerce channels, spanning the United States and international markets.

The company highlighted that Rhode contributed $113 million in net sales during the fiscal fourth quarter, while organic net sales growth for the quarter was 1%.

e.l.f. Beauty’s Margin & Cost Performance

Gross profit increased to $326.5 million, up 37.7% year over year from $237 million. Gross margin improved about 140 basis points year over year to 73% in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company cited pricing benefits as the primary tailwind, while also flagging higher tariffs as a partial offset.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses increased significantly by 73.1% year over year to $300 million from $173.3 million. The increase is primarily due to higher marketing, merchandising and distribution costs, compensation and benefits, depreciation and amortization, professional fees and regulatory fees.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $58.8 million, down 27.7% year over year from $81.4 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 13% of net sales, indicating pressure on overall profitability during the period.

ELF’s Balance Sheet & Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents were $289.7 million as of March 31, 2026, while total debt was $841.7 million compared with $148.7 million of cash and $256.7 million of debt a year earlier. The balance sheet expansion reflects the financing and balance-sheet mechanics associated with the Rhode acquisition. Cash generation from operations was $212.5 million for fiscal 2026.

e.l.f. Beauty’s Fiscal 2027 Outlook

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company guided fiscal 2027 net sales in the range of $1,835-$1,865 million, implying expected growth of 12-14% year over year, with expected organic sales growth of 4-5% year over year. The company also projected adjusted EBITDA of $379-$385 million and adjusted net income of $198-$201 million.

The earnings presentation further outlined an expected gross margin level of 71% and a tariff outlook of roughly 35% for fiscal 2027, along with marketing and digital investment targeted at 23-25% of net sales, keeping the focus on balancing growth with margin management.

The company’s shares have lost 43.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 32.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. At present, EL sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.5% and 59.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.1%, on average.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. At present, NUS carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUS’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 4% and 21.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. NUS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average.

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance-related products in the United States and internationally. At present, the company holds a Zacks Rank of 2.

The consensus estimate for Interparfums’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 0.1% and 8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. IPAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.