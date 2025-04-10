e.l.f. Beauty Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ELF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for e.l.f. Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,023,651, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $66,155.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $165.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for e.l.f. Beauty options trades today is 279.25 with a total volume of 735.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for e.l.f. Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $5.55 $5.2 $5.35 $50.00 $535.0K 542 49 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.85 $14.8 $14.85 $60.00 $294.0K 262 199 ELF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $114.35 $110.05 $112.44 $165.00 $101.1K 35 0 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.6 $3.35 $4.55 $51.00 $33.2K 84 75 ELF PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $19.5 $18.4 $18.4 $65.00 $33.1K 171 15

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Where Is e.l.f. Beauty Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,698,716, the ELF's price is down by -1.88%, now at $54.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About e.l.f. Beauty

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for ELF

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral

