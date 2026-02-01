e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Off to a Hot Start to 2026. Will It Continue?

Key Points

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty went into a tailspin last year due to tariffs, but they've been off to a flying start to 2026.

The company's business has remained relatively resilient, reporting 14% growth in its most recent quarter.

If courts rule that tariffs are illegal, the stock may be due for a much bigger rally.

10 stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty ›

Last year was a brutal one for cosmetics giant e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF). Its shares plummeted nearly 40% as tariffs and concerns about the economy weighed down its valuation. So far, 2026 has been much better for the company. As of Jan. 26, the stock is up an incredible 17% to start the year, while the S&P 500 has risen by less than 2%.

The uncertainty around tariffs hasn't gone away, but investors appear to be taking a second look at e.l.f.'s beaten-down valuation, and may be seeing some intriguing potential. Is the stock destined to go even higher in the months ahead, or has it already gotten too hot to buy right now?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company showed resilient growth last quarter

One of the reasons investors may be encouraged by e.l.f.'s stock is the company's versatility. While tariffs did result in the company raising prices on many products, its recent performance has by no means been catastrophic.

When e.l.f. last reported earnings in November, the company's sales rose by 14% to $343.9 million for the period ending Sept. 30, 2025. The company's gross margin worsened by 165 basis points, primarily due to tariffs, but it remained fairly strong at 69%. But with the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rising by 24%, e.l.f.'s overall profit for the period ended up declining by a staggering 84%, to $3 billion (versus $19 billion in the prior-year period). The results did, however, include acquisition and other one-time expenses that skewed its overall numbers; its adjusted earnings were down by a more modest rate of less than 10%.

Why the stock still looks like a good buy

If the courts rule that tariffs are illegal and are no longer in effect, e.l.f.'s stock could be among the biggest winners on such developments. But even if that doesn't end up happening, the stock may still be a great buy for long-term investors. With e.l.f. being a popular cosmetics brand with young people and the business still looking to be in good shape, I'm optimistic it can continue rallying this year and beyond.

The stock currently trades at 27 times its estimated future earnings (based on analyst expectations), which may seem a bit high, but that could improve if economic conditions become more favorable. Its low-priced items have demonstrated strong demand and resiliency even amid economic uncertainty, which are great signs for investors that the business may not be as vulnerable to tariffs as it may have first appeared to be.

While e.l.f.'s stock has proven to be volatile over the past year, this can be an excellent investment to hang on to for the long haul.

Should you buy stock in e.l.f. Beauty right now?

Before you buy stock in e.l.f. Beauty, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and e.l.f. Beauty wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 1, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.