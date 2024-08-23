e.l.f. Beauty Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on e.l.f. Beauty. Our analysis of options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $256,909, and 10 were calls, valued at $334,302.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $270.0 for e.l.f. Beauty during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $107.2 $104.9 $104.9 $270.00 $104.9K 0 10 ELF PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $23.4 $23.0 $23.4 $180.00 $79.5K 105 41 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $14.6 $14.0 $14.0 $165.00 $70.0K 64 1 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $152.50 $42.8K 54 457 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $7.1 $6.9 $6.9 $170.00 $33.8K 136 209

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of e.l.f. Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is e.l.f. Beauty Standing Right Now? With a volume of 484,270, the price of ELF is up 0.66% at $171.56. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. What Analysts Are Saying About e.l.f. Beauty

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $232.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $207. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $230. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $240. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $223. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $260.

