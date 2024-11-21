E.l.f. Beauty call buyer realizes 115% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.73 offer for 1,271 E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) 11/22 weekly 125 calls yesterday at 15:49ET when underlying shares were trading at $115.24. Shares closed at $119.00, and the calls at $1.57 for a mark-to-market profit of 115%, or $107K, on the $93K outlay.

