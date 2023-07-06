Elevation Oncology (ELEV) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 7.31

The average one-year price target for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) has been revised to 7.31 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 384.11% from the latest reported closing price of 1.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevation Oncology. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEV is 0.30%, an increase of 87.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.67% to 16,352K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aisling Capital Management holds 2,835K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management holds 2,370K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,312K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,952K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 1,866K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elevation Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. The company makes genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of disease. Together with its peers Elevation Oncology works towards a future in which each unique test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Its lead candidate, seribantumab, inhibits tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being clinically tested in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 fusion. Details on CRESTONE are available at www.NRG1fusion.com.

