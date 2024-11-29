Elevate Uranium Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Elevate Uranium Ltd (AU:EL8) has released an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support for key proposals, including the re-election of a director and approval of additional placement capacity. This positive outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and growth prospects.

