Elevate Uranium Advances Koppies Project Testing

Elevate Uranium Ltd (AU:EL8) has released an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd has completed the excavation of eight test pits at its Koppies Uranium Project in Namibia, to collect bulk samples for its proprietary U-pgradeTM metallurgical testwork. The easily accessible and shallow deposits revealed large areas of the uranium mineral carnotite, which the company anticipates will respond well to the beneficiation process. These developments mark the initial phase in a series of planned metallurgical tests aimed at confirming the process efficacy before moving towards pilot plant testing.

For further insights into AU:EL8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.