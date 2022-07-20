Elevance Health Down 7% On Lower Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) shares are sliding more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a decline in second-quarter earnings.

Net income for the quarter declined 8.4 percent to $1.65 billion from $1.80 billion last year. Earnings per declined to 243.4 compared to 247.4 a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $464.75, down 6.57 percent from the previous close of $497.43 on a volume of 284,643. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $355.43-$533.68 on average volume of 1,111,637.

