Eletrobras Secures $400 Million in International Financing

October 25, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras) has secured $400 million in financing supported by the Italian Export Credit Agency, SACE, marking its first fundraising with an international export credit agency. The financing, led by Citibank, is structured with an 80% risk guarantee from SACE and aims to diversify Eletrobras’ funding sources. This strategic move is designed to provide the company with suitable credit lines for its project financing needs.

