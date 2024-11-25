Element79 Gold Shifts Focus to Key Mining Projects

Element79 Gold Corp. (TSE:ELEM) has released an update.

Element79 Gold Corp. has halted its non-brokered private placement efforts after raising $500,024 by issuing 5,000,240 units at $0.10 each. The company is focusing on its Lucero project in Peru to restart gold and silver production, and is advancing plans for its Nevada properties and the Dale Property in Ontario.

