Element79 Gains Key Support for Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Corp. (TSE:ELEM) has released an update.

Element79 Gold Corp has made significant progress in securing community approval for its surface rights at the Lucero project in Peru, achieving over 75% support from the Chachas community. This approval is a critical step toward finalizing a 5-year surface rights access agreement, expected by year-end. The company is also focusing on advancing its Lucero Tailings project for near-term resource development and revenue generation.

For further insights into TSE:ELEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.