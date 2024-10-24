News & Insights

Element79 Gains Key Support for Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Corp. (TSE:ELEM) has released an update.

Element79 Gold Corp has made significant progress in securing community approval for its surface rights at the Lucero project in Peru, achieving over 75% support from the Chachas community. This approval is a critical step toward finalizing a 5-year surface rights access agreement, expected by year-end. The company is also focusing on advancing its Lucero Tailings project for near-term resource development and revenue generation.

