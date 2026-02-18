Element Solutions Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings of 3 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, earnings were 37 cents per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

The company generated net sales of $676.2 million, up roughly 8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.9 million. Organic net sales rose 10%.

ESI saw strong growth in the electronics business. The divestitures impacted the Specialties segment sales in the quarter.

ESI’s Q4 Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment rose 21% year over year to $487.3 million in the reported quarter. Organic net sales were up 13% from the year-ago number. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $436 million.

In the Specialties segment, net sales declined 15% year over year to $188.9 million, with organic net sales increasing by 4%. However, the figure beat the consensus estimate of $188 million.

ESI’s Financial Position

Element Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $626.5 million, up around 74.3% from the year-ago quarter. Long-term debt was $1,625.9 million at the end of the quarter, down from $1,813.6 million a year ago.

Cash from operating activities was $91.1 million, while free cash flow was $82.8 million for the reported quarter.

ESI’s Q1 & 2026 Outlook

The company anticipates full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $650 million to $670 million. ESI expects first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be between $140 million and $155 million.

ESI’s Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions have gained 22.4% in a year compared with a 3.1% rise in the industry.

ESI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ESI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

