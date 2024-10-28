Element Solutions options imply 6.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Element Solutions (ESI) is normal with calls leading puts 15:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.3%, or $1.68, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.4%.
