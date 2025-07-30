Element Solutions Inc. Reveals Decline In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $47.4 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $93.2 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $90.8 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $625.2 million from $612.7 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

