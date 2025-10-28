Element Solutions Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.3 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $40.3 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.2 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $656.1 million from $645.0 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.3 Mln. vs. $40.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $656.1 Mln vs. $645.0 Mln last year.

