Element Solutions Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Element Solutions Inc. (ESI):

Earnings: $40.3 million in Q3 vs. -$31.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.9 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.38 per share Revenue: $645.0 million in Q3 vs. $599.3 million in the same period last year.

