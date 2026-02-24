Element Solutions (ESI) Price Target Increased by 15.35% to 38.32

The average one-year price target for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) has been revised to $38.32 / share. This is an increase of 15.35% from the prior estimate of $33.22 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.08 to a high of $45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.35% from the latest reported closing price of $36.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Element Solutions. This is an decrease of 112 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.23%, an increase of 17.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 284,100K shares. The put/call ratio of ESI is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,288K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,769K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 9,374K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,130K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,391K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,909K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,069K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,923K shares , representing an increase of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 82.69% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,642K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 2.79% over the last quarter.

