Element Solutions Completes Sale of MacDermid Graphics Solutions

Element Solutions Inc ESI has announced the completion of the sale of its flexographic printing plate business, MacDermid Graphics Solutions, to XSYS for an enterprise value of roughly $325 million. XSYS is a global specialist provider in the flexographic printing sector.



An existing capital loss is expected to offset almost all of the taxable benefits from this transaction. The net proceeds are intended to be used to further reduce leverage and for general company objectives. The sale agreement was announced on Sept. 3, 2024.



This transaction enhances Element Solutions' portfolio in all major areas and results in a robust balance sheet. The company is enthusiastic about the potential for value-creating capital allocation moving forward.



Element Solutions has gained 7.8% over the past year against a 20.1% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For full-year 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $520-$540 million and free cash flow conversion to be comparable year over year. It also expects first-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $125 million.

Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote

ESI’s Rank & Key Picks

ESI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Methanex Corporation MEOH and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 218.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Methanex, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 85.2%, on average. MEOH’s shares have gained 1.5% over the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have rallied 10.7% over the past year.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.