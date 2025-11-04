Element Solutions To Buy EFC Gases & Advanced Materials

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc (ESI), a specialty chemical technology company, Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EFC Gases & Advanced Materials, a provider of high-purity specialty gases and other advanced materials for 12 times forecasted 2026 adjusted EBITDA in cash.

The transaction is to be funded with a combination of cash and incremental debt and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

"EFC offers a highly specialized portfolio of products and solutions that support the fastest growing end-markets in the physical economy. It will bring valuable new growth vectors for our company while also fitting nicely with our customer footprint and culture.", commented Benjamin Gliklich, executive chief of ESI.

The company expects EFC to contribute to around $30 million to its adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

In pre-market activity, ESI shares are trading at $26.89, down 0.81% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.